PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s traded shares stood at 5,071,652 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $287.41, to imply a decline of -1.17% or -$3.4 in intraday trading. The PYPL share’s 52-week high remains $309.14, putting it -7.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $82.07. The company has a valuation of $336.2 Billion, with an average of 12.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 48 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PYPL a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 35 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.01.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

After registering a -1.17% downside in the latest session, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $309.1 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 6.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.89%, and 16.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.78%. Short interest in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw shorts transact 15.78 Million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $310.44, implying an increase of 8.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $241 and $375 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PYPL has been trading 30.48% off suggested target high and -16.15% from its likely low.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PayPal Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) shares are +49.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.53% against 3.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 53% this quarter before jumping 2.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 37 analysts is $5.9 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 37 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.16 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.62 Billion and $5.26 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.7% before jumping 17.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 71% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.83% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

PayPal Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.54% of the shares at 85.63% float percentage. In total, 2894 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 94.44 Million shares (or 8.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.61 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 82.06 Million shares, or about 7.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $19.22 Billion.