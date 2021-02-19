PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s traded shares stood at 2,710,481 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.74, to imply an increase of 0.61% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The PAVM share’s 52-week high remains $5.05, putting it -6.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.3. The company has a valuation of $336.52 Million, with an average of 11.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PAVmed Inc. (PAVM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAVM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

After registering a 0.61% upside in the latest session, PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.05- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 5.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.6%, and 126.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 125%. Short interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw shorts transact 4.74 Million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.08, implying an increase of 7.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5 and $5.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAVM has been trading 10.76% off suggested target high and 5.49% from its likely low.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 34.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

PAVmed Inc. insiders hold 16.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.83% of the shares at 12.9% float percentage. In total, 79 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.85 Million shares (or 2.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.64 Million shares, or about 2.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.92 Million.