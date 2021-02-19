OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s traded shares stood at 20,042,895 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.41, to imply a decline of -8.58% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The OGI share’s 52-week high remains $6.45, putting it -89.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $786.44 Million, with an average of 94.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OGI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

After registering a -8.58% downside in the last session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.45- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 47.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -43.17%, and 89.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 156.39%. Short interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw shorts transact 8.35 Million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.87, implying a decline of -45.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.49 and $2.76 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OGI has been trading -19.06% off suggested target high and -56.3% from its likely low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.3% of the shares at 15.31% float percentage. In total, 121 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 19.01 Million shares (or 8.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.75 Million shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.33 Million.