Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN)’s traded shares stood at 7,300,830 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.2, to imply a decline of -6.98% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The OGEN share’s 52-week high remains $2.09, putting it -74.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +70% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $131.13 Million, with an average of 23.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OGEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) trade information

After registering a -6.98% downside in the last session, Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.5 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.37%, and 29.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 167.26%. Short interest in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) saw shorts transact 3.35 Million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying an increase of 108.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OGEN has been trading 108.33% off suggested target high and 108.33% from its likely low.

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 57.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN)’s Major holders

Oragenics, Inc. insiders hold 6.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.43% of the shares at 7.98% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Third Security, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.61 Million shares (or 5.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.42 Million shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $817.93 Thousand.