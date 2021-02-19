Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares stood at 19,493,923 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.17, to imply a decline of -0.59% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The OCGN share’s 52-week high remains $18.77, putting it -84.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +98.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $1.9 Billion, with an average of 72.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 84.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OCGN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

After registering a -0.59% downside in the last session, Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.50 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 24.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.78%, and 358.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 455.74%. Short interest in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw shorts transact 11.34 Million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.38, implying a decline of -27.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCGN has been trading 27.83% off suggested target high and -60.67% from its likely low.

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 89.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Ocugen, Inc. insiders hold 3.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.12% of the shares at 13.57% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.44 Million shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.23 Million shares, or about 1.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.07 Million.