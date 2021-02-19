Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s traded shares stood at 3,955,890 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.36, to imply a decline of -6.24% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The OPTT share’s 52-week high remains $7.3, putting it -67.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $135.73 Million, with an average of 9.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OPTT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) trade information

After registering a -6.24% downside in the last session, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.51- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 20.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.56%, and 51.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.08%. Short interest in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) saw shorts transact 3.37 Million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1200, implying an increase of 27422.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1200 and $1200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPTT has been trading 27422.94% off suggested target high and 27422.94% from its likely low.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 60.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 84.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s Major holders

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.99% of the shares at 0.99% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 880.01 Thousand shares (or 2.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 63.33 Thousand shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $63.96 Thousand.