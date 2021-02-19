NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN)’s traded shares stood at 1,927,485 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.32, to imply a decline of -3.45% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The NTN share’s 52-week high remains $7.76, putting it -45.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $15.78 Million, with an average of 2.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NTN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) trade information

After registering a -3.45% downside in the last session, NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.34- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 16.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.06%, and 122.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 137.5%. Short interest in NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) saw shorts transact 257.74 Million shares and set a 186.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 3.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $5.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTN has been trading 3.38% off suggested target high and 3.38% from its likely low.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.76 Million and $5.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.3% before jumping 8.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -601.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN)’s Major holders

NTN Buzztime, Inc. insiders hold 17.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.03% of the shares at 19.44% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 21.18 Thousand shares (or 0.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is North Star Investment Management Corp with 18.99 Thousand shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $42.53 Thousand.