Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s traded shares stood at 37,571,005 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply a decline of -13.1% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The TNXP share’s 52-week high remains $2.46, putting it -68.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $472.91 Million, with an average of 74.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 39.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TNXP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

After registering a -13.1% downside in the last session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.12 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 31.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.43%, and 60.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 116.3%. Short interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw shorts transact 3.02 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 105.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNXP has been trading 105.48% off suggested target high and 105.48% from its likely low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 92.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.25% of the shares at 5.25% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.47 Million shares (or 0.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $993.37 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gsa Capital Partners Llp with 1.14 Million shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $770.21 Thousand.