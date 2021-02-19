The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares stood at 6,381,536 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $215.05, to imply an increase of 3.15% or $6.57 in intraday trading. The BA share’s 52-week high remains $334.66, putting it -55.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $89. The company has a valuation of $125.62 Billion, with an average of 9.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The Boeing Company (BA), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give BA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.97.

After registering a 3.15% upside in the latest session, The Boeing Company (BA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $218.7 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 2.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.52%, and 1.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.09%. Short interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw shorts transact 11.7 Million shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $228.87, implying an increase of 6.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $165 and $306 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BA has been trading 42.29% off suggested target high and -23.27% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing The Boeing Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Boeing Company (BA) shares are +22.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -101.2% against 0%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.9% this quarter before jumping 94.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $15.92 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.7 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.91 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 99.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.33% annually.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

The Boeing Company insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.89% of the shares at 52.95% float percentage. In total, 2100 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Newport Trust Co. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 49.55 Million shares (or 8.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.61 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.59 Million shares, or about 6.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.71 Billion.