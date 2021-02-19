Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s traded shares stood at 2,891,861 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.52, to imply a decline of -16.19% or -$0.68 in intraday trading. The SIFY share’s 52-week high remains $5.89, putting it -67.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $630.87 Million, with an average of 4.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SIFY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) trade information

After registering a -16.19% downside in the last session, Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.89- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 40.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.86%, and 45.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 177.17%. Short interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) saw shorts transact 161.4 Million shares and set a 79.9 days time to cover.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -43.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s Major holders

Sify Technologies Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.8% of the shares at 0.8% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 628.23 Thousand shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $797.85 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. with 261.93 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $332.65 Thousand.