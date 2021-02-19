Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s traded shares stood at 47,527,812 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.78, to imply a decline of -9.15% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The NAK share’s 52-week high remains $2.49, putting it -219.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $392.93 Million, with an average of 96.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NAK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) trade information

After registering a -9.15% downside in the last session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.15 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 32.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.89%, and 49.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 142.64%. Short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) saw shorts transact 28.27 Million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.48, implying an increase of 217.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.2 and $3.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAK has been trading 380.77% off suggested target high and 53.85% from its likely low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -277.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s Major holders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.04% of the shares at 10.27% float percentage. In total, 93 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.08 Million shares (or 5.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 9.53 Million shares, or about 1.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.07 Million.