GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s traded shares stood at 5,621,538 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.3, to imply an increase of 2.22% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The GSAH share’s 52-week high remains $14.3, putting it 0% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.85. The company has a valuation of $1.35 Billion, with an average of 4.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GSAH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s Major holders

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.85% of the shares at 42.85% float percentage. In total, 60 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.46 Million shares (or 5.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 3.5 Million shares, or about 4.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $37.66 Million.