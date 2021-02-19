GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)’s traded shares stood at 5,706,078 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.51, to imply a decline of -0.55% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The GSK share’s 52-week high remains $43.39, putting it -25.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.43. The company has a valuation of $85.71 Billion, with an average of 7.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give GSK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) trade information

After registering a -0.55% downside in the latest session, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.98 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 4.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.31%, and -10.47% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.24%. Short interest in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) saw shorts transact 14.16 Million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.09, implying an increase of 27.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $32.03 and $64.51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSK has been trading 86.93% off suggested target high and -7.19% from its likely low.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $11.84 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.2 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.64 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 31.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.3% annually.

GSK Dividends

GlaxoSmithKline plc has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 06, 2017. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a forward dividend ratio of 2.11, with the share yield ticking at 5.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.21%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)’s Major holders

GlaxoSmithKline plc insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.88% of the shares at 11.88% float percentage. In total, 914 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 45Million shares (or 1.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.69 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 19.36 Million shares, or about 0.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $712.49 Million.