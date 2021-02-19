Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares stood at 9,664,244 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.84, to imply a decline of -22.91% or -$2.33 in intraday trading. The FTFT share’s 52-week high remains $11.29, putting it -44.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $466.8 Million, with an average of 17.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTFT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

After registering a -22.91% downside in the last session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.80 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 27.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.45%, and 17.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 317.02%. Short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw shorts transact 1.79 Million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.3, implying an increase of 82.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.3 and $14.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTFT has been trading 82.4% off suggested target high and 82.4% from its likely low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 94.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders hold 46.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.39% of the shares at 0.74% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 90.68 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $170.47 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 64.96 Thousand shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $142.26 Thousand.