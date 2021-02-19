Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares stood at 2,334,034 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.58, to imply a decline of -5.95% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The BHAT share’s 52-week high remains $2.4, putting it -51.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.631. The company has a valuation of $74.22 Million, with an average of 2.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BHAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

After registering a -5.95% downside in the last session, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.77 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 10.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.82%, and 51.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.53%. Short interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw shorts transact 104.77 Million shares and set a 42.59 days time to cover.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. insiders hold 64.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.53% of the shares at 7.16% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 541.9 Thousand shares (or 1.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $482.29 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 153.74 Thousand shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $135.49 Thousand.