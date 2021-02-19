Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s traded shares stood at 75,723,216 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.05, to imply an increase of 3.24% or $1.82 in intraday trading. The CCIV share’s 52-week high remains $64.86, putting it -11.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $15.02 Billion, with an average of 52.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCIV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Churchill Capital Corp IV insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.3% of the shares at 28.3% float percentage. In total, 58 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sculptor Capital, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6Million shares (or 2.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 5.38 Million shares, or about 2.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $52.59 Million.