Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s traded shares stood at 10,007,668 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $122.61, to imply an increase of 8.09% or $9.18 in intraday trading. The AMAT share’s 52-week high remains $124.48, putting it -1.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.64. The company has a valuation of $113.25 Billion, with an average of 7.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AMAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.28.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

After registering a 8.09% upside in the latest session, Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $124.5 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.45%, and 12.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42%. Short interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw shorts transact 10.08 Million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $130.21, implying an increase of 6.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $92 and $150 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMAT has been trading 22.34% off suggested target high and -24.97% from its likely low.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Materials, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) shares are +70.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 22.06% against 30.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.8% this quarter before jumping 21.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $4.96 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.97 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.96 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.05% annually.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 12 and May 17, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Materials, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 0.78% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.36%.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Applied Materials, Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.07% of the shares at 83.41% float percentage. In total, 1692 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 76.3 Million shares (or 8.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.59 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 73.76 Million shares, or about 8.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.38 Billion.