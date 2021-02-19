Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s traded shares stood at 4,848,985 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.43, to imply a decline of -1.62% or -$0.93 in intraday trading. The NEM share’s 52-week high remains $72.22, putting it -27.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33. The company has a valuation of $45.01 Billion, with an average of 5.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Newmont Corporation (NEM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NEM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.02.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

After registering a -1.62% downside in the latest session, Newmont Corporation (NEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.24 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 4.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.88%, and -8.33% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.33%. Short interest in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) saw shorts transact 8.7 Million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.8, implying an increase of 36.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $55 and $88 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEM has been trading 55.95% off suggested target high and -2.53% from its likely low.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Newmont Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Newmont Corporation (NEM) shares are -15.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.49% against 22.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 155% this quarter before jumping 231.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.72 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.81 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.58 Billion and $2.41 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.2% before jumping 57.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 800.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 45.65% annually.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Newmont Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.2, with the share yield ticking at 3.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.96%.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Newmont Corporation insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.11% of the shares at 84.35% float percentage. In total, 1522 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 93.62 Million shares (or 11.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.61 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 74.16 Million shares, or about 9.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.71 Billion.