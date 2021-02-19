NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s traded shares stood at 1,461,607 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.33, to imply a decline of -3.62% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The NAOV share’s 52-week high remains $3.5, putting it -163.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.535. The company has a valuation of $25.68 Million, with an average of 3.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NAOV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

After registering a -3.62% downside in the last session, NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.67 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 20.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.52%, and 33.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.06%. Short interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw shorts transact 1.51 Million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying an increase of 689.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.5 and $10.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAOV has been trading 689.47% off suggested target high and 689.47% from its likely low.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

NanoVibronix, Inc. insiders hold 7.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.17% of the shares at 7.77% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 513.1 Thousand shares (or 4.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $392.06 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with 503.23 Thousand shares, or about 4.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $352.41 Thousand.