Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s traded shares stood at 4,655,973 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.74, to imply a decline of -14.71% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The MKD share’s 52-week high remains $3.89, putting it -123.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $225.57 Million, with an average of 8.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Molecular Data Inc. (MKD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MKD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

After registering a -14.71% downside in the last session, Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.23 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 21.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.68%, and 116.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.14%. Short interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw shorts transact 349.64 Million shares and set a 49.31 days time to cover.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Molecular Data Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.31% of the shares at 20.31% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shen, Neil, Nanpeng. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.94 Million shares (or 42.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fosun International Ltd with 4.39 Million shares, or about 38.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.69 Million.