Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s traded shares stood at 3,974,370 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.91, to imply a decline of -21.17% or -$1.05 in intraday trading. The MTC share’s 52-week high remains $7.7, putting it -96.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $81.41 Million, with an average of 6.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Mmtec, Inc. (MTC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

After registering a -21.17% downside in the last session, Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.94- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 34.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 43.22%, and 99.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 165.99%. Short interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw shorts transact 58.04 Million shares and set a 13.5 days time to cover.

Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 5.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Mmtec, Inc. insiders hold 62.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.69% of the shares at 1.87% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 99.15 Thousand shares (or 0.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.2 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 93.97 Thousand shares, or about 0.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $138.14 Thousand.