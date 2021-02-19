Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s traded shares stood at 7,739,377 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.27, to imply an increase of 6.51% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The MDGS share’s 52-week high remains $5.15, putting it -57.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $63.51 Million, with an average of 3.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MDGS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

After registering a 6.51% upside in the latest session, Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.75- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 8.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.04%, and 31.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.8%. Short interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw shorts transact 85.77 Million shares and set a 19.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $158.61, implying an increase of 4750.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $158.61 and $158.61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDGS has been trading 4750.46% off suggested target high and 4750.46% from its likely low.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Medigus Ltd. insiders hold 2.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.94% of the shares at 11.26% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 50.61 Thousand shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.84 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wedbush Securities Inc with 14.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $19.6 Thousand.