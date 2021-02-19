Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares stood at 24,599,806 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.98, to imply a decline of -14.45% or -$6.92 in intraday trading. The MARA share’s 52-week high remains $49.41, putting it -20.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +99.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $3.85 Billion, with an average of 36.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 41.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MARA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

After registering a -14.45% downside in the last session, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $49.41 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 17.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.49%, and 83.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 292.53%. Short interest in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) saw shorts transact 10.47 Million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying a decline of -26.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MARA has been trading -26.79% off suggested target high and -26.79% from its likely low.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 78.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. insiders hold 13.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.39% of the shares at 7.38% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Group One Trading, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.22 Million shares (or 1.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 809.08 Thousand shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $8.45 Million.