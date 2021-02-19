MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s traded shares stood at 3,413,661 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.83, to imply an increase of 9.79% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The MNKD share’s 52-week high remains $6.13, putting it -5.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.8. The company has a valuation of $1.51 Billion, with an average of 5Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MannKind Corporation (MNKD), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MNKD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

After registering a 9.79% upside in the latest session, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.83- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.35%, and 79.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 84.5%. Short interest in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw shorts transact 16.11 Million shares and set a 3.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.1, implying a decline of -29.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNKD has been trading 20.07% off suggested target high and -57.12% from its likely low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 56% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.6% annually.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

MannKind Corporation insiders hold 4.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.95% of the shares at 31.48% float percentage. In total, 176 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.98 Million shares (or 7.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.33 Million shares, or about 4.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $21.3 Million.