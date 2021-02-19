Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares stood at 67,217,449 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.39, to imply an increase of 8.14% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The LKCO share’s 52-week high remains $3.86, putting it -61.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $637.1 Million, with an average of 67.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LKCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

After registering a 8.14% upside in the last session, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.86- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 38.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 115.32%, and 247.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 251.47%. Short interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw shorts transact 46.97 Million shares and set a 4.56 days time to cover.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -162% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders hold 35.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.98% of the shares at 15.55% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sicart Associates LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.12 Million shares (or 1.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 301.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $204.82 Thousand.