Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares stood at 1,315,424 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.36, to imply a decline of -3.13% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The LIZI share’s 52-week high remains $16.75, putting it -35.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $565.26 Million, with an average of 3.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Lizhi Inc. (LIZI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LIZI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

After registering a -3.13% downside in the last session, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.75 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 26.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.13%, and 225.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 218.56%. Short interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw shorts transact 110.99 Million shares and set a 12.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.4, implying a decline of -56.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIZI has been trading -53.07% off suggested target high and -59.55% from its likely low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -375.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.08% of the shares at 2.08% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 645.42 Thousand shares (or 15.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 11.84 Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $26.75 Thousand.