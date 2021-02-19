LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s traded shares stood at 1,045,200 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.55, to imply a decline of -4.05% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The LAIX share’s 52-week high remains $11.65, putting it -228.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $175.41 Million, with an average of 3.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for LAIX Inc. (LAIX), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LAIX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

After registering a -4.05% downside in the last session, LAIX Inc. (LAIX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.03- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 11.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.28%, and 132.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 133.55%. Short interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) saw shorts transact 10.89 Million shares and set a 3.47 days time to cover.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LAIX Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LAIX Inc. (LAIX) shares are +26.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.21% against 17.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.7% this quarter before falling -9.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $39.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.72 Million and $32.59 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.7% before jumping 49.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

LAIX Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.73% of the shares at 36.73% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.66 Million shares (or 19.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with 3.17 Million shares, or about 10.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $5.74 Million.