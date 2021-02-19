Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Koss Corporation (KOSS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KOSS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

After registering a 6.42% upside in the last session, Koss Corporation (KOSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.70 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 19.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.23%, and 391.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 314.24%. Short interest in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) saw shorts transact 756.14 Million shares and set a 301.25 days time to cover.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -252.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Koss Corporation insiders hold 81.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.34% of the shares at 50.48% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Minerva Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 210.55 Thousand shares (or 2.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $450.58 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 152.4 Thousand shares, or about 2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $326.14 Thousand.