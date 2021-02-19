Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares stood at 1,087,995 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.5, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The KTRA share’s 52-week high remains $3.35, putting it -34% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $76.57 Million, with an average of 3.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.80- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 10.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.76%, and 66.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.31%. Short interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw shorts transact 596.96 Million shares and set a 542.69 days time to cover.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 72.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 34.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.21% of the shares at 1.84% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 40.73 Thousand shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.14 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 20.6 Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $28.83 Thousand.