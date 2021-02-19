Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s traded shares stood at 3,081,605 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.33, to imply an increase of 4.33% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The KXIN share’s 52-week high remains $13.4, putting it -209.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.4. The company has a valuation of $280.07 Million, with an average of 8.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KXIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

After registering a 4.33% upside in the latest session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.69- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 7.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.03%, and 12.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.54%. Short interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw shorts transact 903.96 Million shares and set a 125.03 days time to cover.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Kaixin Auto Holdings insiders hold 89.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.73% of the shares at 7.03% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CSS LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 140.66 Thousand shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $80.18 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. with 100Thousand shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $57Thousand.