InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s traded shares stood at 5,042,403 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.6, to imply a decline of -6.43% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The NVIV share’s 52-week high remains $7.85, putting it -390.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $33.88 Million, with an average of 8.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NVIV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

After registering a -6.43% downside in the last session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.23%, and 44.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 97.53%. Short interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw shorts transact 3.87 Million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.5, implying an increase of 2243.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.5 and $37.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVIV has been trading 2243.75% off suggested target high and 2243.75% from its likely low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 74.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. insiders hold 12.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.09% of the shares at 8.09% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 111.47 Thousand shares (or 0.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.29 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wedbush Securities Inc with 81.49 Thousand shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $115.72 Thousand.