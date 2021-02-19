Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s traded shares stood at 15,515,741 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.97, to imply a decline of -9.08% or -$1.39 in intraday trading. The INO share’s 52-week high remains $33.79, putting it -141.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.57. The company has a valuation of $2.86 Billion, with an average of 18Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give INO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

After registering a -9.08% downside in the last session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.08 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 13.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.63%, and 44.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.85%. Short interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) saw shorts transact 43.31 Million shares and set a 2.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.13, implying an increase of 8.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INO has been trading 150.54% off suggested target high and -42.73% from its likely low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) shares are -1.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.86% against 14.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.1% this quarter before jumping 30.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -25.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.11 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $660Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $279Million and $1.33 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 297.8% before falling -50.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -15.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 2.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.49% of the shares at 37.29% float percentage. In total, 278 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.24 Million shares (or 7.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $126.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.35 Million shares, or about 5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $108.46 Million.