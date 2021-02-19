Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s traded shares stood at 4,742,748 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.43, to imply an increase of 2.53% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The HST share’s 52-week high remains $17.4, putting it -5.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.86. The company has a valuation of $11.65 Billion, with an average of 9.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give HST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

After registering a 2.53% upside in the latest session, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.87 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 1.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.53%, and 12.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.29%. Short interest in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw shorts transact 42.88 Million shares and set a 5.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.5, implying a decline of -5.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HST has been trading 15.64% off suggested target high and -33.05% from its likely low.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $331.26 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $498.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.05 Billion and $103Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -68.5% before jumping 383.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -14.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.4% annually.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.27% of the shares at 99.44% float percentage. In total, 730 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 110.56 Million shares (or 15.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 76.58 Million shares, or about 10.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.12 Billion.