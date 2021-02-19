Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s traded shares stood at 6,436,307 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.22, to imply a decline of -16.33% or -$2.97 in intraday trading. The GILT share’s 52-week high remains $22.69, putting it -49.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.7. The company has a valuation of $845.39 Million, with an average of 4.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GILT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

After registering a -16.33% downside in the last session, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.62 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 32.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.54%, and 107.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 133.44%. Short interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw shorts transact 793.07 Million shares and set a 461.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.94, implying a decline of -67.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.94 and $4.94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GILT has been trading -67.54% off suggested target high and -67.54% from its likely low.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 110.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 96.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

GILT Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 18 and May 22, 2017. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.99, with the share yield ticking at 5.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Major holders

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. insiders hold 11.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.11% of the shares at 84.97% float percentage. In total, 91 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.93 Million shares (or 5.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.6 Million shares, or about 4.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $16.94 Million.