Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for GameStop Corp. (GME), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give GME a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.35.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

After registering a -11.43% downside in the last session, GameStop Corp. (GME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $55.32 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 26.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.53%, and 14.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 115.98%. Short interest in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw shorts transact 21.41 Million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.44, implying a decline of -66.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GME has been trading -18.9% off suggested target high and -91.4% from its likely low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GameStop Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are +745.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1040.91% against 30.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.3% this quarter before jumping 72.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -18.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.29 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.21 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.19 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.2% before jumping 13.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 33.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

GameStop Corp. insiders hold 27.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 122.04% of the shares at 167.96% float percentage. In total, 286 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.28 Million shares (or 13.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $174.76 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.22 Million shares, or about 13.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $173.65 Million.