Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s traded shares stood at 3,343,601 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.53, to imply a decline of -8.31% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The SEEL share’s 52-week high remains $4.44, putting it -25.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $254.39 Million, with an average of 4.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SEEL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

After registering a -8.31% downside in the last session, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.44- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 20.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.12%, and 119.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 123.42%. Short interest in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw shorts transact 2Million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 126.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEEL has been trading 239.94% off suggested target high and 13.31% from its likely low.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -123.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 13.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.09% of the shares at 11.65% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.03 Million shares (or 3.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 702.49 Thousand shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.11 Million.