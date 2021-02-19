Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s traded shares stood at 2,911,272 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.33, to imply a decline of -13.7% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The SLRX share’s 52-week high remains $3.5, putting it -50.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.555. The company has a valuation of $55.47 Million, with an average of 9.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SLRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

After registering a -13.7% downside in the last session, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.00- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 22.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.33%, and 92.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 156.04%. Short interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw shorts transact 545.2 Million shares and set a 222.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.4, implying an increase of 88.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.8 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLRX has been trading 114.59% off suggested target high and 63.09% from its likely low.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) shares are +124.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.53% against 17.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 99.1% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.48 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.39 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.04 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 5.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.25% of the shares at 27.7% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Worth Venture Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 258.25 Thousand shares (or 1.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $217.94 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 125Thousand shares, or about 0.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $105.49 Thousand.