India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s traded shares stood at 2,824,890 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.97, to imply a decline of -2.48% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The IGC share’s 52-week high remains $4.5, putting it -128.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $89.37 Million, with an average of 18.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IGC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

After registering a -2.48% downside in the last session, India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.7 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 46.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -36.45%, and 28.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.28%. Short interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) saw shorts transact 1.89 Million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.05, implying an increase of 54.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.05 and $3.05 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IGC has been trading 54.82% off suggested target high and 54.82% from its likely low.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s Major holders

India Globalization Capital, Inc. insiders hold 12.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.98% of the shares at 5.71% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 909.22 Thousand shares (or 2.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 470.43 Thousand shares, or about 1.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $489.25 Thousand.