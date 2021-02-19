Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s traded shares stood at 17,438,036 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply a decline of -8.42% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The GNUS share’s 52-week high remains $11.73, putting it -534.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +97.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.052. The company has a valuation of $554.07 Million, with an average of 24.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GNUS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

After registering a -8.42% downside in the last session, Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.2 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 15.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.63%, and 29.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.06%. Short interest in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw shorts transact 26.87 Million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 143.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNUS has been trading 143.24% off suggested target high and 143.24% from its likely low.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -16.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Genius Brands International, Inc. insiders hold 5.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.09% of the shares at 6.46% float percentage. In total, 74 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.56 Million shares (or 1.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.74 Million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.26 Million.