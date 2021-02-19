FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s traded shares stood at 2,044,171 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.4, to imply a decline of -9.43% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The HUGE share’s 52-week high remains $14, putting it -483.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $44.92 Million, with an average of 10.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HUGE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

After registering a -9.43% downside in the last session, FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.44- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 45.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -37.98%, and 15.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.85%. Short interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw shorts transact 93.38 Million shares and set a 35.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 316.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUGE has been trading 316.67% off suggested target high and 316.67% from its likely low.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

FSD Pharma Inc. insiders hold 12.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.73% of the shares at 0.83% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wedbush Securities Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 64.3 Thousand shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $163.97 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 46.17 Thousand shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $72.02 Thousand.