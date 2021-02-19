American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s traded shares stood at 5,731,395 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.42, to imply a decline of -1.38% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The AREC share’s 52-week high remains $8.02, putting it -24.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $228.57 Million, with an average of 6.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for American Resources Corporation (AREC), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AREC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

After registering a -1.38% downside in the last session, American Resources Corporation (AREC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.49- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 14.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.17%, and 211.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 229.23%. Short interest in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) saw shorts transact 547.64 Million shares and set a 86.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.75, implying a decline of -41.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $3.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AREC has been trading -41.59% off suggested target high and -41.59% from its likely low.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Resources Corporation (AREC) shares are +386.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.32% against 16.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 80% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -66.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.29 Million and $524Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -31.7% before jumping 1388.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

American Resources Corporation insiders hold 54.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.39% of the shares at 18.35% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 328.07 Thousand shares (or 1.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $492.1 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Exane Derivatives with 91.36 Thousand shares, or about 0.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $178.16 Thousand.