Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s traded shares stood at 1,370,402 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.17, to imply a decline of -2.16% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The GSM share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -41.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $536.24 Million, with an average of 1.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GSM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

After registering a -2.16% downside in the last session, Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.41- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 7.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.63%, and 46.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.29%. Short interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw shorts transact 774.31 Million shares and set a 255.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.08, implying a decline of -65.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.9 and $1.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSM has been trading -60.57% off suggested target high and -71.61% from its likely low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -56.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Ferroglobe PLC insiders hold 57.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.8% of the shares at 51.65% float percentage. In total, 50 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.74 Million shares (or 4.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 5.54 Million shares, or about 3.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.71 Million.