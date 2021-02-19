CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s traded shares stood at 2,408,349 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply an increase of 3.54% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CYRN share’s 52-week high remains $1.97, putting it -68.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $71.28 Million, with an average of 5.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CYREN Ltd. (CYRN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CYRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

After registering a 3.54% upside in the latest session, CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.35 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 11.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.53%, and -13.12% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 16.4%. Short interest in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw shorts transact 188.27 Million shares and set a 119.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying an increase of 28.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYRN has been trading 28.21% off suggested target high and 28.21% from its likely low.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.96 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.53 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

CYREN Ltd. insiders hold 2.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.27% of the shares at 69.35% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 32.21 Million shares (or 59.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 1.84 Million shares, or about 3.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.99 Million.