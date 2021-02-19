ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)’s traded shares stood at 1,303,856 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.4, to imply a decline of -5.45% or -$1.4 in intraday trading. The CLPT share’s 52-week high remains $31.29, putting it -28.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.86. The company has a valuation of $418.33 Million, with an average of 350.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 261.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLPT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) trade information

After registering a -5.45% downside in the latest session, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.29 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 21.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.69%, and 27.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.19%. Short interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) saw shorts transact 360.77 Million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18, implying a decline of -26.23% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLPT has been trading -5.74% off suggested target high and -46.72% from its likely low.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 25.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)’s Major holders

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. insiders hold 28.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.17% of the shares at 8.65% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 455.16 Thousand shares (or 2.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CM Management, LLC with 210Thousand shares, or about 1.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.34 Million.