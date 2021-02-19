Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s traded shares stood at 89,005,770 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.9, to imply an increase of 21.74% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The CTXR share’s 52-week high remains $2.07, putting it -8.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.415. The company has a valuation of $146.54 Million, with an average of 22.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTXR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

After registering a 21.74% upside in the latest session, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.07 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 6.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.91%, and 62.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.22%. Short interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw shorts transact 2.42 Million shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 321.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTXR has been trading 321.05% off suggested target high and 321.05% from its likely low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 42% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 22.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.89% of the shares at 17.84% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 572.94 Thousand shares (or 3.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $595.86 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HighTower Advisors, LLC with 169.94 Thousand shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $173.34 Thousand.