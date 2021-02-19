Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s traded shares stood at 2,826,884 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.7, to imply a decline of -6.25% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The CHS share’s 52-week high remains $4.23, putting it -56.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $323.78 Million, with an average of 2.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

After registering a -6.25% downside in the last session, Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.98- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 9.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.5%, and 39.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.81%. Short interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw shorts transact 10.48 Million shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chico’s FAS, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) shares are +90.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14350% against -1.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -966.7% this quarter before jumping 101.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -32% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $447.6 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $388Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $527.09 Million and $324.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.1% before jumping 19.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -145.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Chico’s FAS, Inc. insiders hold 7.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.2% of the shares at 83.26% float percentage. In total, 185 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.35 Million shares (or 15.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 8.04 Million shares, or about 6.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.78 Million.