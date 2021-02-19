Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s traded shares stood at 1,555,586 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.22, to imply a decline of -12.26% or -$0.45 in intraday trading. The CMCM share’s 52-week high remains $5, putting it -55.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.64. The company has a valuation of $448.57 Million, with an average of 2.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CMCM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information

After registering a -12.26% downside in the last session, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.15- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 22.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.83%, and 65.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.89%. Short interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) saw shorts transact 507.29 Million shares and set a 402.61 days time to cover.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $75.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $58.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $155.13 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -51.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -47.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -132.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.39% annually.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders

Cheetah Mobile Inc. insiders hold 11.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.78% of the shares at 17.85% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 916.55 Thousand shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 878.37 Thousand shares, or about 2.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.81 Million.