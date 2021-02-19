Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s traded shares stood at 7,663,566 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.92, to imply a decline of -8.57% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The CLSN share’s 52-week high remains $6.5, putting it -238.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $140.6 Million, with an average of 32.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Celsion Corporation (CLSN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLSN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

After registering a -8.57% downside in the last session, Celsion Corporation (CLSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.48 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 44.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.54%, and 120.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 170.04%. Short interest in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw shorts transact 2.2 Million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 56.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLSN has been trading 56.25% off suggested target high and 56.25% from its likely low.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -14.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Celsion Corporation insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.99% of the shares at 18.22% float percentage. In total, 51 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.27 Million shares (or 3.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $929.6 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 709.25 Thousand shares, or about 1.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $504.27 Thousand.