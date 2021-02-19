Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SAVA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

After registering a -0.43% downside in the last session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.39 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 14.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.47%, and 382.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 647.8%. Short interest in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw shorts transact 5.98 Million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.67, implying an increase of 11.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAVA has been trading 56.86% off suggested target high and -52.94% from its likely low.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 56.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Cassava Sciences, Inc. insiders hold 8.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.51% of the shares at 28.88% float percentage. In total, 95 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.97 Million shares (or 7.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.27 Million shares, or about 4.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $14.66 Million.