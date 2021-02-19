Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s traded shares stood at 60,249,407 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.23, to imply an increase of 9.85% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The CEI share’s 52-week high remains $3.1, putting it -39.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $55.75 Million, with an average of 9.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CEI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) trade information

After registering a 9.85% upside in the last session, Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.10- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 28.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.06%, and 71.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 141.52%. Short interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) saw shorts transact 1.59 Million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $781250, implying an increase of 35033532.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $781250 and $781250 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CEI has been trading 35033532.29% off suggested target high and 35033532.29% from its likely low.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -102.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s Major holders

Camber Energy, Inc. insiders hold 9.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.38% of the shares at 1.54% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 201.12 Thousand shares (or 0.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.72 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 177.4 Thousand shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $163.79 Thousand.